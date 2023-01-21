Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,785 shares of company stock worth $22,885,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

