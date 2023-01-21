Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Reaches $62.40 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $62.40 million and approximately $317,241.01 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

