Clover Finance (CLV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.40 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $64.40 million and approximately $332,581.63 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00416180 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,774.63 or 0.29212761 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00693211 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

