CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 89.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

