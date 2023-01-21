Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,283,000 after buying an additional 769,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 640,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.