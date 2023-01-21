Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

IWF stock opened at $224.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

