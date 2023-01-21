Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $249.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $260.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

