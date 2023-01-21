Coastline Trust Co Has $714,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $235.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

