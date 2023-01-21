Coastline Trust Co Invests $1.98 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,355 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

