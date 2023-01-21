Coastline Trust Co Sells 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,807,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,463.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,571.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

