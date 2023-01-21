Coastline Trust Co Sells 145 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Shares of A stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

