Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coffee Stock Up 0.4 %

JVA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 7,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Get Coffee alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.