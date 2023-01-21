Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 160,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CGTX stock remained flat at $2.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.27.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
