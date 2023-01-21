Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 160,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CGTX stock remained flat at $2.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.27.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

