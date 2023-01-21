Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,655.99 (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $17.60 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,655.99 or 0.07222861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

