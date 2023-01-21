CoinEx Token Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $177.39 million and approximately $488,346.16 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00421640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.96 or 0.29595644 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00701416 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.