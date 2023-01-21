Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.