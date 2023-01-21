Columbia Asset Management Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.83 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

