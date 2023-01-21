Columbia Asset Management Has $473,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.