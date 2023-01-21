Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

Shares of ENPH opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.