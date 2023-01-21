Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.