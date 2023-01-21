Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $53.00. 1,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.
Comcast Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.
Comcast Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3576 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
