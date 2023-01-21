Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 552,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,078. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $420,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 92.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 74.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

