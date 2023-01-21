Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $420,239. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.