Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,384. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 633,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

