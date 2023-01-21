CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,565,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 965,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM remained flat at $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,077,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

