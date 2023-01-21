Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 16.2% in December

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 7.0 %

CYH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,922. The company has a market cap of $634.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

