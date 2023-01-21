Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHCT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.
Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $45.58.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.