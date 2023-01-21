Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHCT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $45.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 206.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

