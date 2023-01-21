Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDAQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,107. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

