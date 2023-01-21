COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of COMSovereign

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in COMSovereign during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $66,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,601,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,794,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

