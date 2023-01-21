Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.
Concentrix Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix
In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
