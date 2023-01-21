Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 11,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Confluent Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $21.45. 2,832,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.