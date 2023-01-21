Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Friday. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

