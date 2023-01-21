ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.86.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

