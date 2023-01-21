Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $4.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

