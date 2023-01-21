Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 1,637,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,794. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.