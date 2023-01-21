Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Down 0.1%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.01. 73,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 215,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOR. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 128,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter.

