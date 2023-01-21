Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Core Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Core Lithium Stock Performance

OTC CXOXF opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. Core Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.30.

Core Lithium Company Profile

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

