Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,678. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Featured Articles
