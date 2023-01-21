Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $13.36 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $13.36 or 0.00057479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and $253.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00074671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

