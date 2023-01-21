Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NASDAQ COST opened at $480.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.23 and a 200 day moving average of $501.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 455.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

