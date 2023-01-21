Cowen Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in YETI by 65.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 125.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

