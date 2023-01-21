CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 772,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.3 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CVPUF remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Friday. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

