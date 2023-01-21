CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 772,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.3 days.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CVPUF remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Friday. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.
About CP ALL Public
