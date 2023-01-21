Creative Planning Acquires 1,198 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

