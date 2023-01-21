Creative Planning Buys 6,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.