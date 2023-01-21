Creative Planning Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,049 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $70.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

