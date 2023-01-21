Creative Planning Has $28.71 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

