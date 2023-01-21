Creative Planning Sells 34,128 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,352 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 34,128 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

