Creative Planning Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 953,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 57,158 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

