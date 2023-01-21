Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 47.0% in December

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 518,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Credicorp Trading Down 1.8 %

BAP stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 347,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,533. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Credicorp by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Credicorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

