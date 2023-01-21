Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$7.26 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. Credito Emiliano has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

